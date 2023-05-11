Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Williams

WILLIAMS — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pick-up truck in Colusa County on Wednesday.

The collision happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 20 and Husted Road in the town of Williams.

Williams police said the motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the collision.

The driver of the truck was cooperative and stayed at the scene. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.