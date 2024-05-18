Motorcyclist killed after running red light, crashing in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO – A speeding motorcyclist died after running a red light and crashing in Sacramento County Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue and Robertson Avenue in Carmichael.

Officers said the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was riding without a helmet at a high rate of speed north on Walnut Avenue toward Robertson Avenue.

A woman was driving an Acura SUV south on Walnut Avenue and was making a left turn through a green light.

The motorcyclist ran the light and crashed into the side of the woman's vehicle, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist died. His identification has not been released.

The woman was not injured.