Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Officers were investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle near midtown, Sacramento police said Monday.
The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. at W and 24th Streets.
The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
