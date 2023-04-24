Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near midtown Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Officers were investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle near midtown, Sacramento police said Monday.

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. at W and 24th Streets.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 4:33 PM

