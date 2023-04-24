Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near midtown Sacramento

Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Officers were investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle near midtown, Sacramento police said Monday.

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. at W and 24th Streets.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.