Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into barbed wire fence in Fairfield

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD — A motorcyclist remains hospitalized in critical condition after crashing down an embankment and into a barbed wire fence in Fairfield Saturday night.

The Fairfield Police Department said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Cordelia Road and Beck Avenue.

An automated message from the motorcyclist's cell phone alerted dispatchers to the crash.

Investigators said they determined the person was traveling eastbound on Cordelia Road when they veered off the roadway and crashed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 6:27 PM

