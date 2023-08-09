Motorcyclist has medical emergency, dies after crashing in Arden Arcade

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Arden Arcade

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Arden Arcade

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE – A motorcyclist has died after crashing along an Arden Arcade street early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Arden Way, near Bell Street.

California Highway Patrol says they believe the motorcyclist crashed into the center divide after suffering some kind of medical emergency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the rider has not been released by authorities.