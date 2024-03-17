Motorcyclist dies in crash outside of North Auburn

PLACER COUNTY - A motorcyclist died after he lost control and crashed in Placer County on Saturday evening.

The CHP said the 56-year-old man from Colfax was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Bell Road and was approaching Burt Lane around 7:45 p.m. This is just north of North Auburn.

For unknown reasons, officers said the man lost control and left the road. He was thrown off his motorcycle and died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the man was wearing a helmet.

Officers do not suspect a mechanical failure and say it's unknown if DUI was a factor in the crash.

A passerby reported the collision and reported he was unresponsive. Officers said that person did not witness the crash and are asking anyone who did to contact the CHP Auburn office.