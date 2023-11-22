Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Sacramento area

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle in Sacramento County Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

At about 4:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said northbound Zinfandel Drive was closed at Baroque Drive due to a crash. 

The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle that pulled out in front of them. Deputies said the rider was thrown off the bike and went into the vehicle.

The rider died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital as a precaution. 

It is unknown when northbound Zinfandel Drive will reopen.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 6:06 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

