Motorcyclist dies after crash involving vehicle in Citrus Heights

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights - A motorcyclist died Friday night after colliding with a vehicle in Citrus Heights.

The Citrus Heights Police Department says that, just after 8 p.m., they received a call about a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 8100 block of Auburn Blvd. Officers arrived at the scene and found a motorcyclist lying on the ground. They attempted to provide lifesaving efforts; however, the motorcyclist died. The cause of the collision is still being investigated, however, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Police didn't say whether the driver or passengers of the vehicle were injured.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Auburn Blvd. between Rollingwood Blvd. and Sandalwood Dr. were closed for several hours while the collision was investigated, police say. 

The identity of the deceased motorcyclist is being withheld, pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at (916) 727-5500.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 12:39 PM

