Motorcycle rider killed in Manteca crash
MANTECA – A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Manteca on Monday morning, authorities said.
The crash happened a little before 9 a.m. near West Yosemite Avenue and Fishback Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Manteca police say the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead after the crash; the other driver stayed on scene.
DUI was a factor in the crash, police said. Officers say it appears the motorcycle rider was speeding.
The name of the motorcycle rider has not been released.
