Motorcycle rider killed in Manteca crash

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

MANTECA – A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Manteca on Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened a little before 9 a.m. near West Yosemite Avenue and Fishback Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Manteca police say the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead after the crash; the other driver stayed on scene.

DUI was a factor in the crash, police said. Officers say it appears the motorcycle rider was speeding.

The name of the motorcycle rider has not been released. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 1:05 PM

