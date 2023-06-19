Motorcycle rider killed in Manteca crash

MANTECA – A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Manteca on Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened a little before 9 a.m. near West Yosemite Avenue and Fishback Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Manteca police say the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead after the crash; the other driver stayed on scene.

DUI was a factor in the crash, police said. Officers say it appears the motorcycle rider was speeding.

The name of the motorcycle rider has not been released.