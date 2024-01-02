Motorcycle rider killed in I-5 crash near Stockton involving big rig
STOCKTON – A motorcycle rider has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 near Stockton early Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol said the incident happened just after 5 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, near French Camp Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers confirmed both a motorcycle and a big rig were involved.
The rider was ejected in the crash, CHP said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northbound I-5 was closed for around a half hour as officers investigated the incident.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the rider.
