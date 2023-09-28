Motorcycle rider dies after crash involving big rig on Crosstown Freeway in Stockton

STOCKTON – A motorcycle rider has died after a crash involving a big rig along the Crosstown Freeway in Stockton on Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 8:30 a.m., the rider was apparently merging onto the freeway along the westbound side of Highway 4, east of Interstate 5, when they crashed into the big rig.

The crash ejected the rider and left him with life-threatening injuries.

Medics soon pronounced the rider dead at the scene, officers say.

Authorities have not released the name of the rider, but CHP says he as a 38-year-old Stockton resident.