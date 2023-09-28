Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle rider dies after crash involving big rig on Crosstown Freeway in Stockton

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON – A motorcycle rider has died after a crash involving a big rig along the Crosstown Freeway in Stockton on Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 8:30 a.m., the rider was apparently merging onto the freeway along the westbound side of Highway 4, east of Interstate 5, when they crashed into the big rig.

The crash ejected the rider and left him with life-threatening injuries.

Medics soon pronounced the rider dead at the scene, officers say.

Authorities have not released the name of the rider, but CHP says he as a 38-year-old Stockton resident. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 1:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.