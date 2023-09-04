Motorcycle rider arrested on suspicion of possession of meth for sale

AUBURN - A motorcycle rider was arrested after he was found with meth over the weekend, police say.

On Sunday night, an Auburn officer made a stop on a rider for having a non-visible license plate on his motorcycle. The officer found that the man was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), according to an Auburn Police Department statement.

Auburn PD

The suspect was detained and a search of his belongings revealed nearly 8 ounces of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a scale, prescription pills belonging to someone else, and a large knife, which was in violation of the terms of his release, police say.

The rider was arrested and booked at the Placer County Jail for Possession of a controlled substance for sales, and other charges.