Motorcycle rider arrested on suspicion of possession of meth for sale

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN - A motorcycle rider was arrested after he was found with meth over the weekend, police say. 

On Sunday night, an Auburn officer made a stop on a rider for having a non-visible license plate on his motorcycle. The officer found that the man was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), according to an Auburn Police Department statement.

auburn-arrest.png
Auburn PD

The suspect was detained and a search of his belongings revealed nearly 8 ounces of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a scale, prescription pills belonging to someone else, and a large knife, which was in violation of the terms of his release, police say.

The rider was arrested and booked at the Placer County Jail for Possession of a controlled substance for sales, and other charges.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 8:20 AM

