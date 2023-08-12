Motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Folsom leaves 2 hospitalized

FOLSOM — Two people were hospitalized after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Folsom, the California Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near East Bidwell Street.

The man who was driving the Harley Davidson lost control and crashed, ejecting himself and the woman who was riding with him onto the roadway. Their injuries were described as moderate to major.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, the CHP East Sacramento division said.

No other persons or vehicles were involved in the crash.