Motorcycle catches fire while fueling up at Ceres gas station

CERES – It was a scary situation in Ceres on Monday when a motorcycle caught fire right next to a gas pump.

Crews from several fire departments responded to the Shell gas station on 4th Street a little before noon.

Scene of the fire. Modesto Fire Department

At the scene, firefighters discovered that a motorcyclist had been gassing up when they spilled fuel – somehow igniting a fire.

The motorcycle, gas pump, and part of the station's overhang were all burned.

Firefighters were able to get control of the flames quickly, stopping the fire before any other vehicles or other parts of the station could be damaged.

Modesto Fire says the motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries.