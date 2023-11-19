Mother, daughter stabbed at Sacramento County light rail staion
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Two people were arrested and a juvenile was cited after a mother and daughter were stabbed at a light rail station in Sacramento County Sunday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said a mother was booked into jail and her daughter was booked into juvenile hall after an argument escalated into a stabbing at a light rail station on Mather Field.
The victims had "very minor stab wounds" and were not life-threatening, deputies said.
The juvenile who was cited was released back to their parents.
