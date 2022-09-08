Mosquito Fire smoke drifts across region, sinking air quality

Still no containment reported in Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer County is drifting into the valley on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days.

Here is the updated smoke forecast for #Norcal. Smoke from the #MosquitoFire will continue to impact parts of #NorCal over the next couple days. For your local air quality forecast visit https://t.co/LRRlZa8Gmk for the latest near surface smoke loop https://t.co/DLEkoh4Nnz #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dZX4eCLhDq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 8, 2022

It comes as another round of record-high temperatures is expected on Thursday across the valley.

New numbers also show that the Mosquito Fire grew by more than 1,000 acres overnight, now totaling 6,870 acres. Still no containment has been reported as of Thursday morning.

Fire agencies from across Northern California are battling the wildfire, which is burning near Foresthill.

Air support was attacking the blaze from the sky, but the unprecedented heat wave is making conditions unbearable for fire crews.

An evacuation center is open in Placer County at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn.

People can also take their animals to the Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn, or the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.