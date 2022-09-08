Watch CBS News
Mosquito Fire smoke drifts across region, sinking air quality

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer County is drifting into the valley on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days.

It comes as another round of record-high temperatures is expected on Thursday across the valley.

New numbers also show that the Mosquito Fire grew by more than 1,000 acres overnight, now totaling 6,870 acres. Still no containment has been reported as of Thursday morning.

Fire agencies from across Northern California are battling the wildfire, which is burning near Foresthill.

Air support was attacking the blaze from the sky, but the unprecedented heat wave is making conditions unbearable for fire crews.

An evacuation center is open in Placer County at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn.

People can also take their animals to the Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn, or the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

