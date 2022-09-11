Mosquito Fire evacuees seek refuge at Sierra College in Rocklin

More than 50 evacuees have arrived at Sierra College in Rocklin seeking shelter

More than 50 evacuees have arrived at Sierra College in Rocklin seeking shelter

More than 50 evacuees have arrived at Sierra College in Rocklin seeking shelter

ROCKLIN — More than 50 Mosquito Fire evacuees found shelter in Rocklin on Saturday afternoon.

The original shelter filled up after the second wave of evacuees came on Thursday night.

The new shelter is now set up at Sierra College in Rocklin, where the American Red Cross can support more people.

Dozens of evacuees spent Saturday packing their belongings to travel south to Rocklin.

Donald Garner, a Foresthill resident, says he'll be sleeping in his car Saturday night. "I'm hanging in there," Garner said.

Garner joins more than 50 people arriving at Sierra College from Bell Road Baptist Church. More evacuees are expected in the coming days.

"All we can do is go from spot to spot, but the American Red Cross is leading the way for us," Foresthill resident Derek Jones said.

Red Cross is teaming up with the Salvation Army and Southern Baptist Church Disaster Relief to provide critical care and three meals daily for all evacuees.

"We are going to be here until we are no longer needed," lt. Henry Oliveria said.

Derek Jones says he will sleep in the parking lot alongside his two dogs Saturday night.

"We're safe. I'm safe. And we're making it," Jones said.

The parking lot near Building J is nearly full of cars and trailers. Red Cross officials are expecting more to come throughout the night.