Despite its impact on Mosquito Fire, recent rain won't help state's long-term fire situation, say experts

Despite impact on Mosquito Fire, recent rain won't help state's long-term fire situation, say expert

FORESTHILL - Twenty-four hours of rain helped suppress the fast-growing Mosquito fire, giving crews a leg up on containment and allowing evacuees to return to a smoke-free community. But what did the rain do for wildfires long-term?

"It feels great and I am so happy," said Debbie Moon, who was evacuated for nearly two weeks and knows the neighborhood's not out of the woods yet.

"I never put my guard down. There's going to be fires no matter where you go," she said.

The Mosquito fire burned fast and hot and was finally suppressed after 24 hours of rain.

"That had a tremendous impact on suppressing the fire," said Mosquito Fire Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd.

But what does the rain help long-term?

Estimated rainfall over the last 72 hours.

CBS13 Meteorologist Nic Merianos says the Foresthill area received less than one inch of rain in 48 hours. The respite is also a reality check.

"Unfortunately, it does not do a lot to address the fact that our fuels are critically historically low levels of fuel moisture. Long-term we're going to need a lot more rain," said Dowd.

"There is no way to drought-proof California," said Jay Lund, a professor of environmental engineering at UC Davis.

Lund says it's no longer how can California fix its drought problem, it's how can it adapt to a drought that's not going anywhere.

"California can adapt to the warmer dryer climate," said Lund.

The professor and fire agencies are on the same page about what California can do to prepare for the new normal.

"We're going to have to try and use less water...build more fire-resistant structures," said Lund.

"Consider some fire-resistant construction methods that allow us to create an environment we can effectively defend your homes. The material you're using the roofing your using," said Dowd.

In the meantime, crews will be ready to respond to the next wildfire.