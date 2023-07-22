MOSAC planetarium hosting "Darkside of the Moon" 50th anniversary experience

SACRAMENTO – SMUD's Museum of Science and Curiosity is paying tribute to Pink Floyd's "The Darkside of the Moon" for the album's 50th anniversary.

Planetariums around the world are celebrating by featuring every song from the album while showcasing breathtaking views of the solar system.

"This is something entirely different. This is immersive, full-dome experience," said Jeff Rodgers, manager of MOSAC's digital dome theater. "If you love Pink Floyd, you love planetariums, you have got to see this show."

An early showing on Friday filled the seats at the theater.

Fans shared their enthusiasm.

"I think I had a couple of flashbacks, but other than that it was spectacular," said Killer Bee, a KZAP disc jockey.

For longtime fans like Brain McEnna, mixing the old and the new is something to see.

"When I was younger in the bay area, used to go to the one at Golden Gate Park see similar things. But this is far greater in the graphics and CGI," McEnna said.

And for others, the show isn't just about entertainment.

"It's a great thing to look at, and it's great learning. It teaches more about humanity than many people would know," said Pink Floyd fan Kent Kjelstrom.

The music set to colorful visuals of the solar system and all things space.

It's an experience that only true Pink Floyd fans can appreciate.

The MOSAC's digital dome is the only planetarium theater on the west coast showing the Pink Floyd tribute. Ticket information can be found here.