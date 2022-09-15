More than 6,200 residents without power in unplanned SMUD outage in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO – A large outage has thousands of people in South Natomas without power early Thursday afternoon.

The power outage started a little before 1 p.m.

According to SMUD, a total of more than 6,200 customers are without power.

Exactly what is causing the outage is unknown at this point, but SMUD says it was not planned. The utility estimates that power will be restored before 2 p.m.