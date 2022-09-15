Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 6,200 residents without power in unplanned SMUD outage in South Natomas

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/15/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/15/22 03:33

SACRAMENTO – A large outage has thousands of people in South Natomas without power early Thursday afternoon.

The power outage started a little before 1 p.m.

According to SMUD, a total of more than 6,200 customers are without power.

Exactly what is causing the outage is unknown at this point, but SMUD says it was not planned. The utility estimates that power will be restored before 2 p.m.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 1:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.