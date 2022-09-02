More than 50 immigrant families who fled Ukraine get Target shopping spree

RANCHO CORDOVA – The Salvation Army teamed up with civic organizations and Rancho Cordova first responders to give the gift the gift of compassion to several families who fled the violence in Ukraine.

More than 50 immigrant families got a $10,000 Target shopping spree.

One family at Wednesday's event was just three months removed from their move.

"They were very pleased by the fact someone was helping them out," said the family through translator Olga Zagorenko from the Slavic Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

Inside, the language barrier was broken down with the help of a smartphone.

"We've been given the opportunities of a lifetime here. We are very grateful."