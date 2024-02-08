More than 27K PG&E customers lost power in Fairfield area Thursday

SOLANO COUNTY - More than 27,000 PG&E customers were without power in Solano County Thursday afternoon, according to the PG&E outage map.

One outage affected 22,154 customers near Suisun City, Elmira, Rio Vista and the Travis Air Force Base. That number has since been reduced to 12,654 customers around 12:20 p.m.

The Suisun City Police Department said it's aware of the outage and says it has received reports about stop lights out at several intersections. The department is reminding people that intersections with lights out become a four-way stop.

The outage was reported at 6:24 a.m.

A second outage is affecting 3,585 PG&E customers in Fairfield. This outage is in the area of Cement Hill Road, Manuel Campos Parkway and Paradise Valley Drive.

Another outage in the same area was affecting 1,960 customers.

Those two outages were reported at about 10 a.m.

PG&E's website says crews believe the weather caused the three outages. It is unknown when the power will be restored.