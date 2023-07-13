More shade coming to California schools in anticipation of extreme heat

SACRAMENTO -- With extreme heat in the forecast, schools in California are getting more shade in the form of nature to protect children.

In an announcement by Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday morning, CAL FIRE is providing $47 million in grants to convert asphalt to green spaces, and plant trees and other vegetation in schools.

Newsom said, "California is heading into a hotter, drier future and extreme heat will only become more dangerous. We're taking action to protect our kids - especially in underserved communities - from hotter temperatures with our best defense: nature."

These nature-based designs are also intended to promote children's safe physical activity, mental health, and overall well-being.

This program, called Green Schoolyard Grant, is the first round of a program worth a total of $117 million and is part of the Governor's Extreme Heat Action Plan.

CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler said, "Creating schoolyards where children can safely be outside, protected from extreme heat and surrounded by vegetation instead of concrete is something CAL FIRE is proud to support, and is something every child should be able to experience at school where they learn and grow."

There are six implementation projects and nine planning projects on 100 schoolyards in the state with this first round of awards. For a list of awarded projects in this round, click here.