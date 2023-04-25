More rattlesnakes are expected this season due to the winter rain

Rattlesnake season is ramping up and with all the rain we got this winter, they'll have plenty to eat.

CBS13's Dominic Garcia noticed a lot of posts about rattlesnake encounters in Folsom, and he caught up with a snake removal professional about what's shaping up to be a busy season.

This is the worst nightmare for some, but to people like Tyler Young, it's not only his passion, but also his profession.

Young said, "I've been doing this since high school and now I've been doing it for a hot second."

He is the owner of Placer Snake Removal, and business has been good.

"Over the last couple of weeks, it went from a slow trickle from the faucet being on. Nothing you can do about it at this point," he said.

All the rain and snow that we received this winter was much needed. However, that means more vegetation, which also means you might see more of this.

Young said, "After a wet season, there's going to be a lot of food, so they'll build up more fat reserves and be more willing to burn that fat off looking for more hunting places."

According to Tyler, snakes will look for shade during peak heat hours and it's in the mornings and evenings when they will be more likely to go out. He also advised not to try and be a hero if you see one.

He said, "You can just give it time. Most snakes are transient, they're going to leave at some point."

However, if that takes too long or if the snake doesn't move, Young said calling a crazy snake guy like himself is probably the way to go.

If you were to get bit, don't tie off the wound or try and suck out the poison. Young said that doesn't work and to get to a hospital as soon as possible.