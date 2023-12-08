Monterey man, 72, killed in Highway 50 east of Kyburz

EL DORADO COUNTY – A 72-year-old man from Monterey has died after crashing on Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene near Wrights Lake Road in El Dorado County, about eight miles east of Kyburz, just before 10 a.m. and found that a sedan had overturned.

It appears the vehicle had crashed into an embankment on the north side of the highway, causing it to flip over.

First responders pulled the driver out of the vehicle and medics soon started life-saving efforts, but CHP says the man died at the scene.

The man has been identified by CHP as Monterey resident John Rethke. A female passenger was also in the vehicle at the time, but it's unclear if that person suffered any injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.