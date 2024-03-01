Watch CBS News
Monk scores 39 points as Kings beat T-Wolves 124-120 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS - Malik Monk scores 39 points as the Sacramento Kings take down the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 124-120 in overtime. 

Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points while collecting 15 rebounds and eight assists for his 42nd consecutive double-double.

Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves in scoring with 26 points. 

De'Aaron Fox missed his second straight game.

Check back for a full recap. 

March 1, 2024

