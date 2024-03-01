Monk scores 39 points as Kings beat T-Wolves 124-120 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS - Malik Monk scores 39 points as the Sacramento Kings take down the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 124-120 in overtime.
Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points while collecting 15 rebounds and eight assists for his 42nd consecutive double-double.
Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves in scoring with 26 points.
De'Aaron Fox missed his second straight game.
Check back for a full recap.
