Monk scores 39 points as Kings beat T-Wolves 124-120 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS - Malik Monk scores 39 points as the Sacramento Kings take down the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 124-120 in overtime.

Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points while collecting 15 rebounds and eight assists for his 42nd consecutive double-double.

Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves in scoring with 26 points.

De'Aaron Fox missed his second straight game.

