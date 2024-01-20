Modesto woman killed in head-on crash Friday night

MODESTO - A 46-year-old Modesto woman was killed in a crash on Highway 132 west of Modesto Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said its investigation determined the woman was driving a 2011 BMW sedan west on Highway 132 west of River Road at about 10 p.m.

At the same time, a 58-year-old man from Santa Rosa was driving a big rig with a tank tailor east on Highway 132.

The woman in the BMW entered the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with the big rig, the CHP said. She died at the scene.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

Westbound Highway 132 was closed from about 1 a.m. to 2:15 a.m.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.