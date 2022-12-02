Watch CBS News
Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of juvenile

By CBS13 Staff

MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.

Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.

A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community.

On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.

We will update this story as more details are made available.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 6:39 AM

