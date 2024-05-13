Modesto school tutor found with "hundreds" of child porn images, police say

MODESTO — A tutor at a private school in Modesto was arrested as part of an investigation into a child pornography tip, police said Monday.

Ronald McMurtry, 57, faces charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, the Modesto Police Department said.

Modesto detectives on May 9 followed up on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had uploaded and downloaded child porn images on the internet. After gathering more evidence and information, McMurtry was identified as a suspect.

McMurtry was arrested at his home by law enforcement officials serving a search warrant. Detectives located "hundreds of child pornography images and several electronic devices believed to contain more child pornography images" inside the home, the department said.

McMurtry works with children 6 and older. However, police said none of the school children who have been tutored by McMurtry are believed to be victims.

Anyone who may have information on McMurtry or that is relevant to the investigation should contact the Modesto Police Department.