Watch CBS News
Local News

Modesto school tutor found with "hundreds" of child porn images, police say

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO — A tutor at a private school in Modesto was arrested as part of an investigation into a child pornography tip, police said Monday.

Ronald McMurtry, 57, faces charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, the Modesto Police Department said.

Modesto detectives on May 9 followed up on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had uploaded and downloaded child porn images on the internet. After gathering more evidence and information, McMurtry was identified as a suspect.

McMurtry was arrested at his home by law enforcement officials serving a search warrant. Detectives located "hundreds of child pornography images and several electronic devices believed to contain more child pornography images" inside the home, the department said.

McMurtry works with children 6 and older. However, police said none of the school children who have been tutored by McMurtry are believed to be victims.

Anyone who may have information on McMurtry or that is relevant to the investigation should contact the Modesto Police Department.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 4:56 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.