Modesto police officer involved in crash, taken to hospital
MODESTO – A police officer has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Modesto on Tuesday morning.
Modesto police say the crash happened just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of McHenry and Morris avenues.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. It's also unclear if there were any other injuries.
The officer was reportedly alert when they were taken to the hospital, police say.
No other details about the crash have been released at this point.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.