Modesto police officer involved in crash, taken to hospital

MODESTO – A police officer has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Modesto on Tuesday morning.

Modesto police say the crash happened just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of McHenry and Morris avenues.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. It's also unclear if there were any other injuries.

Shortly before 9 AM, a Modesto Police Traffic Safety Officer was involved in a traffic collision near the intersection... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The officer was reportedly alert when they were taken to the hospital, police say.

No other details about the crash have been released at this point.