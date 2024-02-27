Watch CBS News
Local News

Modesto police officer involved in crash, taken to hospital

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO – A police officer has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Modesto on Tuesday morning.

Modesto police say the crash happened just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of McHenry and Morris avenues.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. It's also unclear if there were any other injuries.

Shortly before 9 AM, a Modesto Police Traffic Safety Officer was involved in a traffic collision near the intersection...

Posted by Modesto Police Department on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The officer was reportedly alert when they were taken to the hospital, police say.

No other details about the crash have been released at this point. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 9:36 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.