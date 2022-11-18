Only On: Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?

MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month.

The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church.

A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been without heat or hot water ever since. The issue, the sisters told CBS13, was not as invasive or concerning until the temperatures dropped and it got colder.

"We begun immediately the process, but it has been very long, but I think it will be over at the beginning of December," said Sister Irma, 85.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Diocese sent a statement to CBS13 about the status of the project. The remaining work includes digging a trench for the remaining portion of the gas line. Then, PG&E must tie into the convent directly. The estimated time for the project to be completed is in December.

"It is cold, yes. At night, we have blankets and a heater in each room. I sleep very well, but during the day, not all the house is so warm." said Sister Irma.

The sisters use donated portable electric heaters in their bedrooms now. They received larger space heaters within the last week, which they say has made sleeping more comfortable, especially for those that are older. The cold has caused some to get sick as temperatures dropped at night.

To accommodate for no hot water, the sisters carried hot water from an outside guest house into the convent to bathe. Recently, the Stockton Diocese and a local contractor, Guy Simile, installed an electric water heater so they can shower within the convent again.

"We are deeply grateful for the care and concern from the community. We will always keep the safety and comfort of our Religious Sisters and Clergy, paramount." wrote Erin Haight, the director of media and communications for the Diocese of Stockton.

The sisters have been forced to change the way they cook and heat food, too. Without gas, they turned to electric portable stovetop cookers for their meals. When the electric heaters are on at the same time, there have been power surges and other parts of the convent lose power.

Sister Marcela told CBS13 if too many space heaters are on at once they have lost power to the kitchen, including the refrigerator or the washer. She added the cost to update or secure the decades-old electricity within the convent is a need, but it's one that comes with a price.

"We have community support all the time. People in Modesto love us, help us, support us. Always." said Sister Irma.

The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are located at 1320 Maze Blvd., Modesto, CA 95351. They can be reached by phone at (209) 526-3525. For those who want to support the sisters, they can also be reached directly online.