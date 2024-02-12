Watch CBS News
Modesto motorcyclist, 23, dies after crashing into tractor-trailer in Stanislaus County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A motorcycle rider was killed after crashing into a tractor-trailer near Waterford on Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol says they first got a report about the crash a little after 10:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene along Highway 132, near Blossom Road, and found a tractor-trailer had been trying to make a left turn when – for an unknown reason – a motorcyclist going in the same direction struck the left side of the bigger vehicle.

The motorcycle rider, identified by CHP as a 23-year-old Modesto man, died at the scene, officers say.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, investigators believe.

Highway 132 was closed for a time due to the crash. It has since reopened. 

