Family wants answers after Modesto mom of 5 found murdered, discarded in San Jose

MODESTO -- The search is on for a killer near San Jose as a Modesto mother of five was found dumped and discarded.

The body of Jami Narvaez, 35, was discovered near a remote driveway on Monday, October 9 on Mt. Pleasant Road by Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies.

Narvaez's death was ruled a homicide. She leaves behind children aged 16, 12, 11, 8 and 6.

For 11 days now, Narvaez's family has had no closure about what happened to her and why.

"That's why I want answers. I want to know who did this to my sister," said Roberta Correa.

Correa told CBS13 that her younger sister died from multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head.

The homicide investigation has turned up no arrests and no suspect descriptions so far.

"Just to know that she was out there all alone those hours, her body, it's killing me to know who could have done this to her. Who hated her this much to do such a horrible, horrible, horrible thing to her?" said Correa.

Correa is the guardian of her sister's five children.

Narvaez was working to turn her life around and start over with custody of her kids. She was living with friends in San Jose, working and saving money when her life was stolen.

"I knew that the kids would be here for a while but I never in my mind thought they would be here with me forever," said Correa.

Correa said that despite it all, Narvaez was close to her five children and loved them dearly. Her kids took the news of her loss hard.

"[They've been] saying 'not my mom, not my mom, not my mom.' I just said 'I'm sorry, you guys, I'm so sorry,' " said Correa through tears.

The last time they spoke with Narvaez was on September 10.

Correa hopes the investigation does not go cold.

"I can't lay my sister to rest until I know the person that is accountable for this so we can all have closure on it," said Correa.

Narvaez's funeral will be held on Saturday as the family raises money online to bury her and support her children.

Family members are begging anyone with information to come forward to investigators. Tips can be called into the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500 or the anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.