Modesto man shot, killed by convenience store employee during fight, deputies say

MODESTO – A Modesto man was shot and killed by a convenience store employee after a fight broke out late Saturday night, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting at the M&S Market at the corner of Pelton Avenue and Colorado Avenue just outside Modesto city limits.

Deputies said they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The sheriff's office said he was taken to the hospital where he died early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the man was shot during a fight between several people, including two employees of the liquor store.

During the fight, deputies said one employee, a 28-year-old man, pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

During the investigation, deputies said it was discovered that an unserved civil harassment restraining order was issued on Nov. 14, with deputies saying the store employee was the protected party and the victim was the restrained party.

The sheriff's office added that there was a no-trespass letter on file that did not allow loitering in or around the building.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and the county's district attorney's office are investigating the incident.

Deputies did not say there were any arrests made. However, they said all evidence would be turned over to the district attorney's office for charging purposes.