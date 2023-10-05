Hearing for California man accused of killing mother delayed over competency questions

MODESTO - The competency of a Modesto man accused of killing his mother is being questioned.

Zachary Ray Morris, 38, of Modesto was arraigned in court Tuesday after, authorities say, he stabbed his mother, Dana Morris, to death with a screwdriver, the Stanislaus County District Attorney says. He was formally charged with murder while inflicting torture and abuse of a dependent adult causing death.

Zachary Morris Stanislaus County District Attorney

Dana Morris was a double-leg amputee.

Tuesday's court proceedings were suspended after Zachary's defense attorney expressed doubts about Zachary's competency, the DA's office says. He is scheduled to return to court on November 6 where the results of his mental evaluation will be presented.

The killing happened in the early morning hours of September 30, 2023, in the 800 block of Inyo Avenue in South Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were originally called to a residence to investigate claims of a domestic disturbance. There, law enforcement officers found Dana with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics began treating Dana and transported her to a local hospital, but she died.

Investigators at the scene arrested Zachary Morris on suspicion of murder.