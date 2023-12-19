Watch CBS News
Modesto man dies in hospital after being hit by car while crossing street

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

MODESTO — A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle last week in Modesto has died.

The Modesto Police Department said the 44-year-old man was expected to survive and recover in the hospital, but the department was notified this week that he died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released.

It happened on the evening of December 15. The man was hit by a Honda Civic while he was crossing College Avenue near Bowen Avenue.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Modesto police ask that any witnesses to the collision contact the department.

Richard Ramos

December 19, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

