Modesto man dies in hospital after being hit by car while crossing street

Man dies after being hit by car in Modesto

MODESTO — A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle last week in Modesto has died.

The Modesto Police Department said the 44-year-old man was expected to survive and recover in the hospital, but the department was notified this week that he died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released.

It happened on the evening of December 15. The man was hit by a Honda Civic while he was crossing College Avenue near Bowen Avenue.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Modesto police ask that any witnesses to the collision contact the department.