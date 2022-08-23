Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected.

While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.