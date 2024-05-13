Modesto Jack in the Box employee stabbed in disturbance at restaurant

MODESTO – A fast food restaurant employee was stabbed during a disturbance at a Modesto eatery late Monday morning, police say.

The Modesto Police Department says officers responded to the Jack in the Box restaurant along McHenry Avenue just before 11 a.m. to investigate a reported assault.

As officers soon discovered, an employee had been stabbed with a knife.

That employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The suspect was still inside the restaurant, prompting officers to evacuate the building.

Scene of the incident as officers surrounded the building. Modesto Police Department

Police say officers did a "methodical" clearing of the building and the suspect was eventually arrested.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the employee being stabbed has not been released.