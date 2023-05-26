Modesto high school teacher arrested for alleged misconduct against minor

MODESTO – A teacher at Enochs High School in Modesto has been arrested for alleged misconduct.

Modesto City Schools confirmed on Thursday that Bryan Rogers was arrested off campus.

Rogers is listed on the Enochs High website as a social studies classroom teacher for grades 9-12. He has been employed by the district since the 2001-02 school year and has been a classroom teacher at Enochs since 2012.

The district didn't comment on what Rogers was arrested for, but the Modesto Bee is reporting that he is facing charges of annoying or molesting a victim under the age of 18. It's unclear if the alleged victim is a student.

Rogers is now on administrative leave, the district says, and has been restricted access to school property.

Along with the police investigation, the district says they'll be doing their own comprehensive investigation.