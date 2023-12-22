Modesto Gospel Mission brings the gift of giving to thousands in need this Christmas

MODESTO — As we approach the magical holiday season, a mission in Modesto has taken up the task of spreading joy and happiness to thousands in need.

It's an uplifting feeling and an overwhelming sight to see for many families as they watch their children light up with a Christmas toy in hand.

Roberto Ruiz is like so many others who went to the Modesto Gospel Mission for their annual Christmas lunch giveaway hoping to receive a warm meal and unwrapped toys for the family.

"I feel so happy because everybody is," he said. "Very emotional and very thankful right now."

CEO Jason Conway said this annual event is a year-long planning effort.

"In two weeks, we begin this thing over again and begin collecting toys for the event," Conway said.

He added that they've seen more and more people this year than last year – about a 25-35% increase.

"When you look at inflation and the cost of living – you look at rent, utilities, food – everything is more expensive, up from previous years," Ruiz said. "And again, once all those bills are paid, there's nothing left for christmas for kids, and that's where they have to rely on agencies."

So how can the mission afford to accommodate thousands of people waiting? Conway said a big help comes from the community.

"There is always a cost associated with this event, but a lot of it is offset – around 75% of the major cost is offset [with around] $40,000 to $50,000 worth of toys donated from the community," he said.

Around 20-45 local churches from the Central Valley have partnered with the event. They say it wouldn't have been possible without the 200 volunteers bringing the gift of giving.

"Thank you so much for everybody here to make this happen," Ruiz said. "I'm really thankful and appreciate you guys doing this for us."

The Modesto Gospel Mission said they usually plan for roughly 3,000 people to serve at the event to make sure they over-prepare and won't need to turn any families away.