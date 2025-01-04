Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen arrested in Ceres after police pursuit ends in crash

By Jose Fabian, Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CERES – A teenager was arrested Friday night after a pursuit ended in a crash in Ceres, police said.

Around 11 p.m., officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area of Hatch Road and Mitchell Road. 

Police said a 17-year-old driver fled from officers and a pursuit ensued, which ended when the suspect crashed into the center median and an unoccupied vehicle.

Modesto Fire said three vehicles were involved in the crash. Crews assessed seven people at the scene and had two of them taken to a local hospital. 

The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile hall for auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.