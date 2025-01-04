Teen arrested in Ceres after police pursuit ends in crash

CERES – A teenager was arrested Friday night after a pursuit ended in a crash in Ceres, police said.

Around 11 p.m., officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area of Hatch Road and Mitchell Road.

Police said a 17-year-old driver fled from officers and a pursuit ensued, which ended when the suspect crashed into the center median and an unoccupied vehicle.

Modesto Fire said three vehicles were involved in the crash. Crews assessed seven people at the scene and had two of them taken to a local hospital.

The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile hall for auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.