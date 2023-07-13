Police: Modesto father shoots and kills daughter on Havenhurst Court

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department said a young girl was shot dead by her father at a home on Havenhurst Court on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a suicidal subject. When they arrived, they spotted the man inside the home with a gun.

Modesto police said when they made contact with the man, he stated he would come outside. However, before he exited the home, officers said they heard gunshots from inside.

Officers entered the home and found the man — 50-year-old Donovan Halstead — suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Modesto police said his 8-year-old daughter was also found shot. She later was pronounced dead.

Halstead has since been taken to an area hospital. Modesto police said he is not expected to survive.