Modesto detectives arrest suspect in September deadly shooting

MODESTO — An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of 44-year-old Morse West in Modesto.

Michael Gunn, 55, is accused of shooting and killing West in the area of Martin and Clayton Avenues on the night of September 30, 2023. West died at the scene.

The Modesto Police Department said detectives arrested Gunn at his home in the city on Wednesday.

It is unclear exactly how Gunn was identified as the suspected shooter. A week ago, Modesto police released an image of a truck that was captured on cameras in the area of the shooting.

Along with that image, police said the shooting was believed to have been an isolated incident.