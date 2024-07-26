Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person found dead after 2 Modesto homes catch fire

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO — One person was found dead Friday morning after two homes caught fire in Modesto, officials said.

The Modesto Fire Department said flames from a house caught fire on Concord Avenue and the flames spread to a neighboring house.

After getting a handle on the flames, firefighters located a person deceased inside one of the homes. No other injuries were reported.

The Modesto Police Department, emergency services company American Medical Response and Stanislaus Regional fire officials assisted with the firefight

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.