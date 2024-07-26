1 person found dead after 2 Modesto homes catch fire

MODESTO — One person was found dead Friday morning after two homes caught fire in Modesto, officials said.

The Modesto Fire Department said flames from a house caught fire on Concord Avenue and the flames spread to a neighboring house.

After getting a handle on the flames, firefighters located a person deceased inside one of the homes. No other injuries were reported.

The Modesto Police Department, emergency services company American Medical Response and Stanislaus Regional fire officials assisted with the firefight

The cause of the fire was not yet known.