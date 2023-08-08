Modesto City Schools goes "green" with new bus fleet for the first day of school

MODESTO- Modesto City Schools is starting off the school year green as the district rolls out 30 new electric school buses.

The new buses will replace half of the district's old diesel school buses. Making Modesto City Schools one of the first school districts to convert half of their 62-bus fleet to battery electric with a single purchase.

Modesto City Schools Associate Superintendent, Business Services Chief Business Official Tim Zearley said this change will save the district more than $250,000 in fuel costs annually.

"Now's the time. In 2035 there is legislation that diesel school buses will no longer be allowed on the roads. We took a plunge and decided to order the 30 EV school buses," Zearley said.

The new wheels will help to lower carbon emissions as they transport up to 78 students each ride without the use of gas.

Each bus will be powered by solar carports and charging stations taking the pressure off of the city's power grid.

"Providing the necessary power we are using to power our batteries on the buses so we are actually supporting the local electric grid," Zearley said.

Helping them make a big step in fighting climate change.

"We do see the effects here in Central California of changes in the climate and so hopefully what we are doing will be a small part but will be our part here in Stanislaus county and Modesto to address those issues," Zearley said.

The $14 million fleet was made possible through state grants including California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck & Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) and partnerships with Stanislaus County electric companies to supply charging stations at their bus yard.

"Our sustainable projects are designed to address climate change, reduce air pollution, and lead the next generation of students in learning about a sustainable lifestyle for renewable energy, carbon reduction, and clean mobility options," said Modesto City Schools' Chief Business Official, Tim Zearley. "I'm proud that Modesto City Schools is leading the way in public education sustainability initiatives in Stanislaus County."