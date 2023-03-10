Modesto student arrested after allegedly bringing possible BB gun to school, prompting lockdown

MODESTO - A Modesto student is under arrest after they allegedly brought a BB gun to school, prompting a lockdown.

According to the Modesto Police Department, Grace M. Davis High in Modesto was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a report by a student who said they saw another student carrying a weapon.

School administrators, in collaboration with the police, investigated the report. As a precaution, Davis High School was put on lockdown.

The identity of the student was determined, and it was found that the student was no longer on campus. The lockdown lasted from 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m., say police.

The Modesto Police Department continued to investigate the incident, and the student who was believed to be carrying the weapon was later arrested. The student was booked into juvenile hall for brandishing a weapon.

During the lockdown, the site was under tight security from 1:40-2:10, but no weapon was found.