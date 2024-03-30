Modesto home converted to pot grow house catches fire

MODESTO — A Modesto home that had been converted into an illegal marijuana grow house caught fire early Saturday morning.

Modesto Fire crews responded to the scene near Prescott Road and Bangs Avenue and found flames shooting from the attic and roof of the home.

Scene of the fire, showing how the roof collapsed. Modesto Fire Department

Firefighters initially went on the offensive, the department says, but had to retreat once the roof of the home collapsed.

An elevated master stream was then employed by firefighters to tame the flames.

It wasn't until firefighters got back inside that they discovered that the home had been converted into a marijuana grow house.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.

The department says one firefighter did suffer a minor injury in the incident.