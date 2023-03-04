Modern electronic street banners could make Sacramento look more like Times Square

SACRAMENTO — Start spreading the news, a new idea could one day make Sacramento streets look a little more like New York City's Times Square.

City leaders are considering a proposal that would allow for banners along commercial corridors to be changed into electronic signs.

"I think it would be a good thing to have more modern signs," one civilian said.

The current street signs are up to six feet long - and often tout civic pride - promoting business districts and upcoming events.

"I love looking for banners and signs to see what's going on in the city," a second civilian said.

The current banners are made of a weather-resistant fabric but have to be put up and taken down by hand. Sometimes they're left up long after an event has ended. We found Sac Anime signs still hanging along J Street even though that convention was in January.

The modern electronic signs could be changed instantly.

The city has already relaxed sign rules around the Golden 1 Center, allowing large ads to hang from buildings and brightly lit electronic billboards to be installed.

But some people may have concerns that new electronic signs could impact drivers' vision at night - and too many could start making Sacramento look more like Times Square.

"I do not want Sacramento to be a fully lit up city, but I think a little bit would be fun," the second civilian said.

Others say it's time to make Sacramento more modern.

Kayci Subia owns Mas Bueno, a midtown boutique, with several banners hanging on her block.

"Anything that can make it more lively and bring people out here," Subia said. "Why not?"

It's a bright idea that could soon change the look of Sacramento streets.

"Why would it be bad if we looked like Times Square?" Subia asked.

Sacramento city officials say they don't know of any other cities that are currently using this type of technology. The idea will be discussed at a committee meeting next Tuesday.