Moderate, 4.4-magnitude earthquake reported south of Clearlake

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

COBB – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has been reported south of Clearlake late Tuesday night.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit a little after 10:30 p.m. and was centered just under 4 miles west-northwest of the community of Cobb in Lake County.

At least two aftershocks, a 2.8 and a 2.5-magnitude shaker, were reported shortly after the initial quake.

The USGS shake map shows that the earthquake was felt all around the Clearlake area, with the shockwaves reaching into the valley.

The area where Tuesday night's earthquake was centered is known for geologic activity. The world's largest geothermal field, known as the Geysers, is located in the area and contains more than a dozen geothermal power plants. 

First published on April 11, 2023 / 11:09 PM

