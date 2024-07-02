At least one home destroyed as Moccasin Fire forces evacuations south of Placerville

At least one residential structure destroyed in Moccasin Fire in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY — A vegetation fire has prompted evacuations just south of Placerville in El Dorado County on Tuesday.

Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit said the location of the fire was along Moccasin Trail. It has burned 20-25 acres and was spreading at a moderate rate.

Mandatory evacuations are for the red section in the map below, which includes Moccasin Trail, Los Cerros, Rocky Ridge, Nashville Trail, and Metate Trail In the Oak Hill Community.

Yellow zones are under evacuation warnings and people within these areas should be prepared to leave immediately if the order progresses to mandatory. A live map can be viewed here.

Perimeter Map

Road closures were in place at Pleasant Valley Road and Hanks Exchange, and Pleasant Valley and Oak Hill Roads.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said the fire was burning in an area with heavy brush and timber. At least one home was a total loss.

Containment was at zero but officials said retardant lines were holding as of 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.